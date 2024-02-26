UP's Sameer Rizvi Slams Triple Ton In Clash Against Saurashtra; CSK Fans Rejoice Batter Finding Form

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a spectacular display of batting brilliance, Sameer Rizvi achieved an outstanding triple century, scoring 301* from 261 balls. His remarkable innings, studded with 32 fours and 11 sixes, unfolded in the CK Nayudu Knock-outs against Saurashtra. As the captain, Sameer is setting a stellar example on the big stage, showcasing leadership and exceptional form. This stellar performance bodes well for CSK, as Sameer Rizvi brings a formidable and in-form presence to the team.

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions: