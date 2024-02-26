Goa To Kerala-7 Best Indian Places To Visit In March

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Visiting India in March provides many experiences due to its unique topography and cultural diversity. Here are seven beautiful spots to visit in India this March.

March is the perfect time to visit Goa before the onset of the scorching summer heat. Enjoy sunbathing on pristine beaches and cultural festivals also enjoy the vibrant nightlife.

Known as the "Pink City," Jaipur boasts magnificent palaces, forts, and vibrant markets. It is for exploring attractions like Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, and City Palace.

March marks the beginning of spring, making it an ideal time to visit Varanasi, one of the oldest living cities in the world.



In Rishikesh, March offers favourable weather for adventure activities like white water rafting, trekking, and camping.



March is an excellent time to visit Munnar as the weather is pleasantly cool with blooming flowers and lush greenery.



March brings pleasant weather to Amritsar, making it an excellent time to visit the Golden Temple, one of the holiest Sikh shrines.

March offers clear skies and views of the Himalayas in Darjeeling. Explore tea estates, ride the famous Toy Train, and visit attractions like Tiger Hill and Batasia Loop.