IND Vs ENG, 4Th Test: Gill, Jurel Lead India To 5-Wicket Win Over England In Ranchi, Clinch Series 3-1

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an exhilarating conclusion to the series, the exceptional displays by Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel lead India to a conclusive 5-wicket triumph over England in the 4th Test staged in Ranchi. This victory solidifies India's dominance on their home turf, sealing the series at 3-1. Gill and Jurel's remarkable contributions now stand as a splendid addition to India's illustrious achievements in Test cricket.

India secures an insurmountable advantage in the series, upholding their phenomenal record in Test matches on home soil. Despite an initial setback in the first Test, the team showcased remarkable resilience, winning the subsequent three to establish a commanding 3-1 lead. A comprehensive all-around performance led them to a five-wicket victory over England in the fourth Test held in Ranchi. The unbeaten partnership of 72 runs between Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel successfully chased down the target of 192 with five wickets in hand.

Reviewing the Test, England, batting first, managed to post 353 on the scoreboard after a precarious start in the morning session. Joe Root's brilliant century, supported by Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson, propelled them to a competitive total. Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Akash Deep took four and three wickets, respectively.

In response, India faced consistent wicket losses, with Yashasvi Jaiswal's well-compiled 73 and Dhruv Jurel's crucial 90 rescuing them to a total of 307. Shoaib Bashir's exceptional bowling fetched him a fifer, providing England a 46-run lead.

The Indian spinners dominated England's second innings, with Zak Crawley's 60 being the sole notable contribution. Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav took five and four wickets, respectively, with all 10 wickets falling to spin.

Chasing 192, India started solidly with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal forging a promising partnership. Although Jaiswal's dismissal by Root created an opening, Rohit's fifty provided stability. However, quick wickets, including Rohit's departure, left India at 100/3. Shoaib Bashir's double scalp in the afternoon session intensified the challenge.

Yet, Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill's composed partnership weathered the storm, ensuring a smooth chase. Jurel's positive play and effective strike rotation, alongside Gill's unbeaten 53 and Jurel's 39, guided India to victory with five wickets in hand. Despite Bashir's three wickets, England couldn't defend the target.

