Dollar rises on expectation of major financial data

(MENAFN) During Monday's trading session, the dollar experienced an uptick in value, driven by anticipation surrounding a week filled with significant economic data releases. These data points are crucial for shaping global interest rate expectations, with particular attention focused on inflation indicators in the United States. Of notable importance is the impending release of data on the core personal consumption expenditures price index, which serves as the preferred metric for measuring inflation by the US Federal Reserve. Market expectations suggest a potential 0.4 percent increase in the index on a monthly basis, providing insights into the trajectory of inflation in the world's largest economy.



The upcoming week also promises a slew of inflation data releases from regions including the Eurozone, Japan, and Australia, adding to the market's scrutiny of global economic trends. Additionally, investors are keenly awaiting the interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, alongside purchasing managers index readings in China. Against this backdrop of heightened data anticipation, the dollar has seen a broad-based strengthening, exerting downward pressure on currencies such as the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar.



Specifically, the Australian dollar depreciated by 0.16 percent to USD0.6553, while the New Zealand dollar experienced a 0.5 percent decline to USD0.6167. Despite the New Zealand dollar's 1.2 percent gain last week, fueled by a widespread weakening of the dollar and speculation regarding a potential interest rate hike by the New Zealand Central Bank, most economists expect the bank to maintain interest rates at their current levels. This divergence between market sentiment and expert forecasts adds an element of uncertainty to currency movements in the coming days.

