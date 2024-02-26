South Korea threatens to suspend licenses of protesting medics by end of February

(MENAFN) South Korea announced on Monday its intention to suspend the licenses of protesting medics if they fail to resume work by the end of the month.



Leader Yoon Suk-yeol emphasized that the state has a constitutional duty to ensure timely medical treatment for its citizens.



“Starting in March, the suspension of doctors' licenses for a minimum of three months will become unavoidable for those who fail to return under the law and principle, along with judicial measures, such as investigations and prosecutions,” Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo affirmed.



According to a report from a Seoul-based news agency, 9,006 trainee doctors have initiated a walkout from their positions, while an additional 10,034 trainee doctors have submitted their resignations.



The doctors are protesting against the government's proposed plans to increase the number of medical seats, aiming to address the shortage of doctors, particularly in rural areas and critical medical fields such as high-risk surgeries, pediatrics, obstetrics, along with emergency medicine.



The doctors assert that the government should prioritize improving compensation to incentivize more physicians to practice in these less popular areas. The ongoing protest by doctors has placed significant strain on the healthcare system across the country, leading to measures such as the South Korean military opening their hospitals to civilian patients.



South Korea currently has approximately 13,000 trainee doctors, and the government intends to increase the number of medical school seats by 2,000, adding to the existing 3,058 students enrolled annually.

