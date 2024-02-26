UNRWA commissioner warns of potential famine in Gaza without aid access

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) emphasized that a severe famine in the Gaza Strip could be prevented if aid is permitted to enter the region.



“The last time UNRWA was able to deliver food aid to northern Gaza was on 23 January,” Philippe Lazzarini stated in a post on social media platform X.



“Since then, together with other UN agencies, we have warned against a looming famine, appealed for regular humanitarian access, and stated that famine can be averted if more food convoys are allowed into northern Gaza on a regular basis,” he further mentioned.



“Our calls to send food aid have been denied and have fallen on deaf ears. This is a man-made disaster. The world committed to never let famine happen again. Famine can still be avoided through genuine political will to grant access and protection to meaningful assistance,” Lazzarini also said.



He went on to say that “the days to come will once again test our common humanity and values.”



An accusation of genocide has been leveled against Israel at the International Court of Justice. In an interim ruling issued in January, Tel Aviv was ordered to cease genocidal acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

