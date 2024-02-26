Transit of goods between Iran, Azerbaijan surges by 28 percent in 11 months

(MENAFN) The director general of Iran’s North Railway Administration reported a significant surge in the transit of goods between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year, marking a 28 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year. Gholam-Hossein Valadi revealed that approximately 645,000 tons of goods were exchanged between the two countries during this timeframe.



From March 21, 2022, to February 22, 2023, the volume of goods traded between Iran and Azerbaijan exceeded 501,000 tons. Valadi highlighted that imports into Iran via railway witnessed a notable uptick during the 11-month period of the current year, reaching over 206,000 tons, representing a substantial 58 percent rise from the same period last year, as reported by an Iranian broadcaster.



Furthermore, more than 167,000 tons of goods were exported from the Astara Rail Terminal between March 21, 2023, and February 22, 2024. Valadi emphasized that the exported products included citrus fruits, various fruits, cement, chemicals, tiles, and major food items, underscoring the diversity of goods exchanged between the two nations via rail.



In December 2023, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev noted a 47 percent increase in rail transportation between Iran and Azerbaijan throughout 2023. Mustafayev, who heads the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Committee, conveyed this information during a telephone conversation with Iran’s Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash.

