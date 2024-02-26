IMF: Iran's oil output exceeds expectations in 2023

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund's latest report on Iran's macroeconomic indicators highlighted that the increase in Iran's oil production in 2023 surpassed expectations, according to an Iranian news agency. This uptick in oil production contributed to the IMF's revised estimate of Iran's economic growth for the year, which reached 5.4 percent, a notable increase compared to the previous year's figures.



Previously, the IMF had forecasted Iran's economic growth to be only 3.0 percent in 2023. However, the latest quarterly report, known as the World Economic Outlook, revealed that Iran's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeded expectations, growing by nearly 1.6 percent more than the country's economic growth in 2022.



Furthermore, the IMF has revised its forecast for Iran's economic growth in 2024, increasing it from 2.5 percent to 3.8 percent. This positive trajectory in Iran's economic growth comes at a time when global growth has slowed to 3.1 percent, with developed economies experiencing an average growth of 1.6 percent in 2023, compared to 2.6 percent in 2022.



In contrast, developing countries saw an average growth of 4.1 percent in 2023, underscoring Iran's economic growth outpacing the average growth rate of its counterparts.



The economies of West Asian countries experienced an average growth rate of 2.0 percent. Notably, Saudi Arabia recorded a -1.1 percent economic growth rate within the region.

