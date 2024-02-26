NATO's Dynamic Manta maritime exercise to begin off southern Italy

(MENAFN) The Allied Maritime Command announced that NATO's Dynamic Manta maritime exercise is scheduled to commence on Monday, off the southern coast of Italy. The annual two-week drill will see participation from NATO allies including Türkiye, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US, as outlined in a statement released on Sunday.



Among the vessels participating in the sweeping anti-submarine warfare exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Sicily, are the Turkish Preveza-class submarine TCG Anafartalar (S-356) and the Gabya-class frigate TCG Gediz (F-495). These vessels represent Türkiye's contribution to the exercise, highlighting the nation's commitment to regional security and cooperation within the NATO framework.



The primary objective of the exercise, as articulated in the statement, is to enhance the participating nations' ability to execute a range of naval tasks, including sea control and sea denial. By conducting such exercises, NATO aims to bolster its collective defense and crisis response capabilities, thereby reinforcing the alliance's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.



Through dynamic training scenarios and collaborative efforts among allied navies, the exercise seeks to refine and strengthen interoperability among NATO member states. By fostering cooperation and coordination in maritime operations, NATO endeavors to adapt and respond effectively to evolving security challenges in the maritime domain.

