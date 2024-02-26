African cotton growers urge for WTO involvement on trade disparities

(MENAFN) During the commencement of the World Trade Organization's 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi, African countries known for their cotton production, collectively referred to as the "Group of Four" (C4), voiced their concerns over what they deem as market imbalances in global cotton trade. Representatives from Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Chad called upon the WTO to address the disparities caused by industrial nations' subsidies in the cotton trade. Specifically, they highlighted policies in countries such as the United States, India, and China that distort domestic cotton prices, adversely affecting producers in African nations.



Ahmed Abdel Karim, the Minister of Industry and Trade for Chad, speaking on behalf of the C4 Group during a press conference in Abu Dhabi, emphasized the detrimental impact of these market disruptions on millions of cotton producers in Africa over the past two decades. The group's plea extended beyond mere acknowledgment of the issue; they urged for compensation for the damages incurred thus far and advocated for the segregation of the cotton matter from broader agricultural discussions within the WTO framework. Their aim is to streamline and prioritize the discourse on this critical issue.



In preparation for the conference, both Ivory Coast and the Group of Four jointly submitted a draft resolution concerning cotton to the WTO. However, despite its significance in addressing key economic concerns related to job creation and food security, the Chadian minister lamented that the draft resolution did not receive the attention it deserved. This perceived dismissal underscores the frustration of African cotton-producing nations, who view effective intervention from the WTO as essential for fostering fair and sustainable trade practices in the global cotton market.

