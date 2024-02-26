ECOWAS decides to revoke sanctions imposed on Guinea

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) made the decision to lift sanctions imposed on Guinea. The decision was reached during the leaders' summit held in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, which convened to address various issues including the withdrawal of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso from the regional bloc, as well as political developments in Senegal.



The closing statement of the summit, which discussed the decision made last month by the aforementioned countries to withdraw from ECOWAS, has been released. According to the statement, the economic sanctions imposed on Guinea following the military coup in September 2021, as well as the restrictions on Malian citizens working at ECOWAS institutions, have been lifted.



Regarding the political crisis in Senegal arising from the postponement of the presidential elections originally scheduled for February 25th, the parties involved were urged to prioritize reconciliation efforts to safeguard the democratic achievements of the country.



Furthermore, the statement reiterated the importance of the immediate release of Niger's former President, Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained since the coup on July 26th of the previous year.



In related developments, ECOWAS had announced the lifting of sanctions imposed on Niger on Saturday, underscoring ongoing efforts to address regional political challenges and foster stability within the West African region.

