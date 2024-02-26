UAE deploys floating hospital to aid Palestinians in conflict with Israel

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates initiated the provision of medical assistance on Sunday to Palestinians wounded in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip, utilizing a floating hospital stationed at Al-Arish Port in northeastern Egypt.



As reported by the UAE's official news agency, the floating hospital, established as part of the UAE's aid efforts for Gazans, commenced its medical services and began admitting casualties from the Gaza Strip.



The hospital, equipped with 100 beds, boasts a comprehensive array of medical facilities, including operating and intensive care rooms, a radiology unit, a laboratory, and a pharmacy.



It is staffed by a team of 100 medical and administrative personnel with various specialties, such as anesthesia, general surgery, orthopedics, and emergency medicine, poised to address the urgent medical needs of those affected by the conflict.



The floating hospital serves as an extension of the Sahara Hospital, inaugurated in Gaza on December 3 of the previous year. It is equipped to handle emergency medical interventions and critical cases, featuring facilities like a helicopter pad and a marine boat.



Meanwhile, Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since an October 7 cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas, resulting in significant casualties and widespread destruction.



The conflict has led to internal displacement for 85 percent of the territory's population, with severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. According to the UN, 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.



The Israeli actions in Gaza have raised international concern, with accusations of genocide leveled against Israel at the International Court of Justice.



An interim ruling in January urged Tel Aviv to cease genocidal acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza. Despite these developments, hostilities persist unabated, and the delivery of aid remains inadequate to address the escalating humanitarian crisis.

MENAFN26022024000045015839ID1107898685