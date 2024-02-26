Tech sector carries on layoffs amid current restructuring

(MENAFN) The trend of employee layoffs, particularly within the technology industry, has persisted unabated since 2022, continuing into the present day. This prolonged display of workforce reductions runs parallel to widespread restructuring efforts undertaken by companies, particularly those that engaged in over-hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic to meet surging demand for technological services. Jefferies analyst Brent Thiel, speaking to the Financial Times, remarked on the enduring nature of these layoffs, suggesting that they may intensify further, characterizing them as "becoming contagious" within the industry.



Google CEO Sundar Pichai has already cautioned employees about the likelihood of additional layoffs in an email communication last month, following several hundred job cuts earlier in the year. According to data from Layoffs.fyi, which tracks workforce reductions in the technology sector, over 157 tech companies have implemented staff cuts, resulting in a total of 39,608 layoffs since the onset of 2024. While this figure may appear substantial, it pales in comparison to the corresponding period last year, during which tech companies shed a staggering 140,000 jobs amid challenges stemming from pandemic-induced over-hiring.



Despite the relative decrease in the number of affected employees compared to the previous year, the cycle of layoffs appears unending, with major tech players such as Amazon and Google consistently implementing incremental workforce reductions across various sectors. This persistent pattern reflects the ongoing adjustments and realignments occurring within the tech industry as companies strive to optimize their operations and adapt to evolving market dynamics.

