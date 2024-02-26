               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
4Th Test: India Beat England By 5 Wickets In Ranchi, Seal Series


2/26/2024 3:30:09 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Feb 29 (IANS) India beat England by 5 wickets in the fourth Test here at JSCA International Stadium Complex on Monday.

With a win, India sealed a five-match series by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead.

The fifth and final Test starts from March 7 in Dharamsala.

Brief Scores: India 307-10 and 192-5 beat England 353-10 and 145-10 by 5 wickets.

