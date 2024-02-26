4Th Test: India Beat England By 5 Wickets In Ranchi, Seal Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Feb 29 (IANS) India beat England by 5 wickets in the fourth Test here at JSCA International Stadium Complex on Monday.
With a win, India sealed a five-match series by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead.
The fifth and final Test starts from March 7 in Dharamsala.
Brief Scores: India 307-10 and 192-5 beat England 353-10 and 145-10 by 5 wickets.
MENAFN26022024000231011071ID1107898616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.