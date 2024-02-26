Iran: Afghan Investors Invest $35 Million In Chabahar Port

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran's special representative, stated that Afghan investors have injected $35 million into commercial, residential, and administrative projects in Chabahar, Iran.

Qomi conveyed this during the visit of a delegation comprising representatives from the Deputy Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Finance of the de facto authorities in Iran.

Emphasizing the expansion of economic ties with Afghanistan, Qomi highlighted Iran's consistent policy of supporting the Afghan people and engaging in serious cooperation across various economic, political, cultural, and even security dimensions.

Additionally, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA, Abdul Hakim Asefi, Deputy for Development and Infrastructure of the Chabahar Free Zone, announced the official commencement of a project to build a tower.

Asefi referred to this project as a“distinctive project,” costing $35 million, equivalent to five trillion Iranian Rials, with 25 floors to be constructed by Afghan investors.

He touted this tower as the“largest and tallest tower” in southeast Iran.

Iran's special representative for Afghanistan's affairs emphasized the country's efforts to facilitate investments with Afghanistan by pursuing reforms in laws and regulations.

The collaboration between Afghan investors and Iranian authorities underscores the strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Such initiatives not only enhance economic cooperation but also contribute to regional development and stability, fostering mutual prosperity and progress.

