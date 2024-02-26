1 Dead, 3 Injured In German Asylum Center Fire

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) One person died and three others suffered minor to serious injuries on Sunday following a fire in an asylum center in Nordlingen, a town in the southern German state of Bavaria, authorities said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, a police spokesperson said in a statement. The accommodation is no longer habitable.
The approximately 50 residents are temporarily housed in a hall.
