Moscow Refutes Allegations Of Potential Withdrawal From Outer Space Treaty: Deputy FM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Russia has no intention to withdraw from the 1967 Outer Space Treaty which ensures the peaceful use of space, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

He refuted some reports from the United States that Russia might withdraw and blamed the United States instead for its endeavor to gain supremacy in outer space, including the weapons sphere.

“This is their usual method when non-existent intentions are ascribed to others and under this pretext and this guise, they intensify their efforts that run counter to the interests of international security and fully ignore our proposals,” he said.

Russia seeks to keep outer space free of weapons of any kind, Ryabkov said. ■