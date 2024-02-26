Jennifer Aniston Wears Huge Diamond Ring, Sparks Engagement Rumours

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 26 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has sparked engagement rumours after she was seen wearing a humongous diamond ring on her left hand at the SAG Awards.

The actress, who is popular for depicting Rachel in the sitcom 'Friends', was nominated for her role in 'The Morning Show' but lost out to Elizabeth Debicki from 'The Crown'.

Aniston looked ravishing in a figure-hugging shimmery silver dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. However, it was her sparkling piece of jewelry, reports co.

It is not known if the actress is dating anyone currently.

However, the actress has been married twice before. She was first married to Brad Pitt in 2000 before their split in 2005. She was then married to Justin Theroux in 2012, but then also separated in 2018.

She has dated Tate Donovan, Paul Rudd, Vince Vaughn and John Mayer.