Eaton To Showcase Cutting-Edge Sustainable Energy Solutions At LEAP 2024 In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, February 26, 2024: Intelligent power management company, Eaton, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming LEAP 2024, the global tech event that brings together hundreds of thousands of attendees to discover what's next for technology. Focusing on Energy Transition and Digitalization, Eaton aims to showcase cutting-edge sustainable technologies that pave the way for a smarter and more energy efficient future.





As Saudi Arabia strides towards renewable energy, the Kingdom has set ambitious targets, with a commitment to sourcing 50% of its power from renewable sources by 2030. Along with its plans to invest $50 billion in renewable energy projects over the next decade, Saudi Arabia demonstrates the growing importance of clean energy in the region. The aforementioned represents a remarkable opportunity for companies like Eaton to enhance environmental standards and establish a stronger presence in the Middle East market.





Eaton's representation at LEAP 2024 will be focusing on its electric vehicle charging solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of Middle East businesses. With a focus on promoting eco-friendly practices and facilitating the region's transition to electric mobility, Eaton's electric vehicle charging solutions are designed to support the growing demand for sustainable transportation options in the Middle East. By offering a comprehensive portfolio with end-to-end project management capabilities, Eaton is committed to providing efficient and reliable charging solutions that contribute to a cleaner and greener future for the region. A highlight of Eaton's showcase at LEAP 2024 will be a diverse range of solutions encompassing backup power, Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS), surge protection, and advanced IT power distribution.









Additionally, Eaton will showcase the“Brightlayer,” an innovative suite of solutions that align with the company's vision for a sustainable energy landscape. Brightlayer epitomizes Eaton's dedication to driving positive change and creating a more sustainable future through technological advancements.





Commenting on Eaton's participation, Qasem Noureddin, Commercial Director at Eaton Middle East, stated, 'LEAP 2024 provides a unique and remarkable venue, bringing together the most brilliant minds and innovators in the energy industry. By providing innovative ideas and cutting-edge insights, we aim to take advantage of this opportunity to steer the energy sector's future in the direction of intelligence and sustainability. We are honored to be a part of this milestone event, where we will apply creativity to the dazzling quest of technological innovations, providing our state-of-the-art solutions that increase corporate efficiency and raise living standards in our communities as they shift to responsible and sustainable growth. In the end, there is no doubt that collaborating to affect positive change can help create a more sustainable environment for future generations.”





Visit Eaton's booth in Hall 1, Booth H1A.H80 at LEAP 2024 to experience firsthand the latest advancements in power management technology and explore how Eaton is contributing to a more sustainable and resilient energy ecosystem.