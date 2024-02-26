Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Conclude: Army No. 1, J&K 9Th

J&K Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gull was the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony was attended by Gulmarg Development Authority CEO Waseem Raja, GM Cable Car Corporation, SSP Traffic Rural, six Olympians, athletes, officials and a large number of local people.

The 4th edition of Khelo India Winter Games saw Army crowned as the new champions, clinching the top spot with 10 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals. The first runner up, Karnataka, earned 9 gold and 2 silver medals, while the second runner up, Maharashtra, had 7 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze medals.

J&K was placed at ninth position in the medals tally, with 1 gold, 6 Silver and 4 bronze medals.

For the hosts, Shahid Ahmad Chachi clinched sole Gold medal in Verticle Ski Mountaineering. He also won silver in another discipline of Sprint and shared a bronze with three other colleagues in Ski Mountaineering Men Relay event.

Besides Chachi, Shazi Hassan, Sobia Nabi, Shaista Shabir and Vikar

also bagged silver medals in Ski Mountaineering Women Sprint, Alpine Skiing Women Slalom and Alpine Skiing Women Parallel and Men Parallel Slalom, respectively.

J&K also bagged a Silver in Ski Mountaineering Women Relay in which Shazia Hassan, Maryam Farooq and Noorian Latief teamed up to display enthusiastic spirit to clinch the title.

Further, four bronze medals also came in the

bucket of J&K including one from Men Relay Ski Mountaineering team and three others from Gousia Gulzar, Mehraj ud Din Bhat and Mehraj Ud Din Khan in individual events.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, Secretary, Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull expressed gratitude to the officers and officials of Divisional Administration, District Administration, Civil Departments and security agencies for rendering their services for successful conduct of 4th Edition of Khelo India Winter Games.

She also thanked athletes who came from different parts of the country and displayed their talent and spirit of sportsmanship.

The mementos & appreciation certificates were also distributed among the guests and service providers.

