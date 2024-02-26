Indulge with Ramadan Traditions and Flavors at Bab Al Qasr Hotel

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Bab Al Qasr Hotel invites guests to immerse in the warm spirit of the season with the specially crafted Iftar and Suhoor offerings in an opulent setting. A promising experience of authentic flavors, spiritual reflections, and unmatched hospitality awaits at the capital's favorite address.



For AED 379 only per person, experience an exceptional culinary journey with the Iftar Buffet, brimming with international flavors and complemented by live stations, all while serving refreshing Ramadan Juices. The Iftar Buffet is available from sunset to 9:00 PM, providing the perfect setting to break your fast and savor a spread of delectable dishes.



For the Suhoor experience, relish the rich and authentic flavors of the Middle East with the enticing a la carte offerings, available from 10:00 PM to 1:00 AM. For only a minimum spend of AED 250 per person, delight in a satisfying and memorable culinary journey.



Elias Saad, the Executive Assistant Manager i/c of Food and Beverage at Bab Al Qasr Hotel, commented on the upcoming celebration and said, "Ramadan is a time for reflection, gratitude, and togetherness. At Bab Al Qasr Hotel, we have curated our Iftar and Suhoor offerings that pay homage to the tradition and essence of Ramadan. We are dedicated to creating a memorable experience for guests with a diverse menu that celebrates the rich flavors of the season in the heart of our exquisite surroundings."



Additional charges may apply for soft drinks, coffee, and tea; children aged 5 and under can dine for free, while ages 6 and above are chargeable. Reservations are mandatory at least 24 hours before to booking/cancellation notice, and walk-ins are not accepted.



