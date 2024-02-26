Madayn inaugurates Phase One of Ibri Industrial City

(MENAFN- Madayn) As part of the Secretariat General of National Celebrations (SGNC) programme to inaugurate key national projects, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates "Madayn" celebrated on Sunday the inauguration of Phase One of Ibri Industrial City under the auspices of His Excellency Najeeb bin Ali Al Rawas, Governor of Al Dhahirah.



Highlighting the significance of developing an industrial hub in Al Dhahirah Governorate, Al Rawas emphasised that this inauguration marks a strategic continuation of the Sultanate’s government goal to ensure balanced economic growth across its diverse governorates. “Aligned with the core objectives outlined in Oman Vision 2040, this project aims to present a dynamic and competitive investment landscape that appeals to both local and foreign investors. The introduction of an industrial city in Al Dhahirah Governorate is poised to catalyse a significant qualitative leap in manufacturing industries and commercial activities, which will eventually play a role in generate job opportunities, encourage exports and the establishment of export industries., while also stimulating economic sectors such as transportation and banking,” Al Rawas pointed out.



He further added, “Al Dhahirah’s strategic location, bordering Saudi Arabia and the UAE, will further support international trade operations. Coupled with its proximity to important hubs like Sohar Port, Khazaen Economic City and Nizwa Industrial City, as well as oil and gas concession areas and raw materials such as metals, marble and copper, the governorate holds immense potential for sustainable economic growth.”



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Ibri Industrial City infrastructure project (Phase One), Salah Al Alawi, Director General of Ibri Industrial City, said, “The industrial city spans an extensive area of 10 million sqm, with Phase One successfully completed at a cost of RO 9 million, covering 3 million sqm. The presence of a fully-equipped industrial city will serve as a pivotal factor in driving development and fostering an ideal environment for the private sector to engage in a diverse range of industrial, commercial and service activities.”



Al Alawi further highlighted the commitment of Madayn to promote investment in Ibri Industrial City through the introduction of a comprehensive incentive package. This package grants investors exemption from rental value for a period of two years for all new projects, followed by a reduction in the rental value for a period of three years by 50 per cent for contracts concluded during the period from 2021 to 2024. Additionally, all fees listed in the Investment Regulations were reduced by 50 per cent for all projects.



“These incentives resulted in a notable increase in investor interest, with 10 projects now underway in Ibri Industrial City, boasting an initial investment totalling RO 6.5 million. Several of these projects have already commenced construction and development activitie,” Al Alawi informed.



Phase One

On his part, Ahmed Al Farsi, Director of Projects at Madayn’s Directorate General of Facilities and Infrastructure, stated that Phase One of the development project of Ibri Industrial City, includes the construction of roads, truck parking zone, water network and water tank, firefighting network, sewage networks and collection tank, dyke for protection against rainwater, and security system with surveillance cameras.



Al Farsi elaborated on the completed phase featuring the construction of 17.8 km of road network, 2,335 sqm area of truck parking lots, installation of 297 solar-powered road lighting poles. Moreover, a 24.7-km water network with five water pumps and a 1,680 cubic meter water tank were implemented. The firefighting system include three fire pumps, 192 fire hydrants, with 24.7 km of firefighting networks. Additionally, sewage drainage networks covering 20.9 km and a 1,064 cubic meter capacity collection tank were executed. A 664-meter dyke for protection against rainwater, a 4.8-km security fence, and 172 surveillance cameras were also implemented.









Commitment

Dr. Said Al Quraini, Director General of Investment Development at the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), highlighted the Authority’s commitment to two core functions: ‘Planning and development’ and ‘regulation and supervision.’ “Regarding planning and development, OPAZ ensures that its supervised areas are equipped with comprehensive plans and solutions tailored to both current and future priority sectors. On the regulatory front, it focuses on enhancing an attractive business environment within its supervised areas, overseeing adherence to regulations and monitoring performance closely,” Al Quraini pointed out.



He added that OPAZ is dedicated to streamlining procedures for investors and providing robust after-service support to promote business continuity and growth. “OPAZ collaborates with key stakeholders to promote and attract investments, aiming to enhance the added value of targeted sectors and expedite economic progress in Duqm while actively getting engaged in accelerating the implementation of development plans in various governorates to boost the country’s competitive advantage,” Al Quraini said.



Economic Zone Project

On her part, Zakiya Al Balushi, Director of Planning and Studies at OPAZ, delivered a presentation on the Economic Zone Project at Al Dhahirah Governorate, which is planned for development on a 388 sq km area and situated approximately 20 km Oman’s border with Saudi Arabia in the Empty Quarter (Rub Al Khali). The economic zone is geared up to play an instrumental role in facilitating cross-border trade and investment.



Investment Contracts



Four investment contracts were signed for Ibri Industrial City during the ceremony. The first agreement was signed with Seeh Al Sarya Company to establish a factory specialised in the oil and gas industry, spanning 60,000 sqm, with an investment totalling RO 6 million. The second contract was inked with Fifth Wave of Food Industries Company to set up a food industry factory (roasted coffee) covering an area of 5,000 sqm, with an investment of RO 500,000. The third contract, with Raad Ibri Company, aims at establishing a manufacturing factory (coal and its derivatives) across 5,000 sqm, with an investment of RO 250,000. Lastly, the fourth contract, signed with Al Mizah United Company specialising in light industries (cardboard), features a project to be developed on an area of 8,000 sqm with an investment surpassing RO 250,000.

















MENAFN26022024005005011489ID1107898512