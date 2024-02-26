Oil Prices Are Predicted To Be Around $80 Per Barrel

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
"In 2024, oil prices will fluctuate between $70 and $90 per
barrel, and despite the slowdown in China, demand will increase by
about 1 million barrels per day compared to the previous year," Azernews reports that Shunichi Kito Idemitsu
Kosan, president of the Japanese oil corporation, said in an
interview with Nikkei newspaper.
According to him, in 2023, the demand for oil increased against
the background of the recovery of the global economy after the
pandemic.
The businesspersons believe that "oil-producing countries,
primarily Saudi Arabia, need the price of a barrel of oil to be
around 80 dollars in order to maintain the budget and carry out
structural reforms. The businessman thinks the oil price will vary
between $70 and $90.
According to the forecasts of the International Energy Agency,
in 2024, global oil demand will reach 103 million barrels per
day.
