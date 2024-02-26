Joint Climate Action Opens New Horizon For Azerbaijani-British Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The British-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce event dedicated to
COP29 was held in London.
Baroness Nicholson, the Trade Envoy of the British Prime
Minister for Azerbaijan, business representatives specialising in
COP and climate in Britain, employees of the British Ministry of
Energy Security and Zero Emission, Elin Suleymanov, the Ambassador
of Azerbaijan to Britain, Narmin Jarchalova, the Chairman of the
Management Board of the COP29 Operating Company, representatives of
AZPROMO and Azerbaijan Investment Company, BP company Bakhtiyar
Aslanbeyli, Vice President for Foreign Relations and Communication
in the Caspian Region, and more than 100 guests, including
representatives of British companies operating in Azerbaijan,
academic circles, and the media, participated at the event.
Welcoming the guests, John Patterson, co-chairman of the
British-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, explained that the
Chamber's next event held in London was dedicated to COP29 because
of the importance given by the British side to climate issues and
that COP29 opened wider perspectives between the two countries.
Baroness Nicholson, the British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for
Azerbaijan, who made the opening speech, touched on the existence
of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Britain in all
fields and said that her country is ready to provide all necessary
support for the successful holding of COP29. He mentioned
Azerbaijan's experience hosting high-level international events and
expressed confidence that COP29 will also be organised at a high
level.
In the first part of the event, experts from Britain made
presentations on various aspects of the COP and explained Britain's
view of the process. The speakers unanimously emphasised that
cooperation in the field of climate action opens new levels for
Azerbaijan-British relations.
Stuart Brocklehurst, Vice-Chancellor for Business and Innovation
of the University of Exeter, spoke of clear examples of climate
change, and drew attention to scientific indicators that crises
will arise in all areas affecting the well-being of the world's
population if necessary steps are not taken in this regard. In this
regard, the crucial importance of upcoming COP events, including
COP 29, was touched upon.
During the 2021 COP26 held in Britain, Nigel Topping, who became
the UN High-Level Champion on climate change, spoke to the
participants about the main goals of the COP process, the current
development line and expectations for the process. He said that
COP29 will mainly be financial, business and scientific COP.
British East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce Executive Director
Miranda Barker spoke about the participation and role of British
Chambers of Commerce in COP processes.
The second part of the event was devoted to discussions from the
perspective of the Azerbaijani side and preparations for the
COP.
Azerbaijan's ambassador to Britain, Elin Suleymanov, noted in
his speech that Azerbaijan has the experience of hosting
large-scale events, as well as promoting constructive dialogue by
bringing together both developed and developing countries.
Emphasising the importance of this experience in the context of
COP29, Ambassador Suleymanov said that the mutual trust-building
measures achieved with Armenia played a role in the selection of
Azerbaijan as the host of COP29 and said that the process is also
useful for the peace agenda.
Zohrab Gadirov, deputy executive director of the Azerbaijan
Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), gave a
presentation to the participants of the event about the special
economic zones created in Azerbaijan and, in this context, spoke
about the favourable business conditions for foreign investors.
Ulvi Mansurov, chief executive officer of Azerbaijan Investment
Company, talked about the benefits of his company for British
citizens who want to do business in Azerbaijan and the effective
business opportunities and investment prospects created in our
country.
In the end, the Chairman of the Management Board of the COP29
Operating Company, Narmin Jarchalova, briefed the participants of
the event about the process of preparation for the prestigious
event of international importance in Azerbaijan.
The participants congratulated the president of the club, Tahir
Gozal, who was among the guests, on the occasion of the great
victory of the "Garabagh" football club over the "Braga" club of
Portugal in the UEFA Europa League playoff stage a day ago. They
especially welcomed the enthusiasm shown by the "Garabagh" football
club during the game.
