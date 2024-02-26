Container shipping lines challenges port congestion, ship shortages amid Red Sea tensions

(MENAFN) As the Red Sea crisis persists into its third month, container shipping lines are encountering significant challenges in managing port congestion and a shortage of vessels. The CEO of Ocean Network Express, Jeremy Nixon, highlighted these difficulties, emphasizing that many shipping companies are grappling with scheduling issues stemming from the aftermath of attacks launched by the Houthis in Yemen in December. These attacks prompted a widespread cessation of utilizing the natural route from Asia to Europe via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.



Nixon explained that the shift in shipping routes has resulted in ships arriving more frequently at ports without a predetermined schedule, leading to disruptions in berthing operations. The lack of a fixed schedule has made it increasingly difficult for shipping lines to ensure timely arrivals, exacerbating port congestion and operational inefficiencies at various terminals.



The diversion of vessels to the longer Cape of Good Hope route, which entails voyages lasting between 10 days to two weeks per leg between Asia and Northern Europe, has further compounded logistical complexities. This extended journey duration has posed significant challenges in servicing certain regions due to delays in container deliveries, adding strain to already strained supply chains.



Moreover, the heightened demand for services at key 'pivot' ports, which serve as crucial hubs for global maritime trade, has intensified pressure on these facilities. The increased traffic and operational disruptions have placed additional strain on port infrastructure and logistics networks, further exacerbating the challenges faced by container shipping lines amidst the ongoing Red Sea crisis.



Overall, the combination of port congestion, ship shortages, and disrupted schedules underscores the multifaceted impact of geopolitical events on global shipping operations, highlighting the need for innovative solutions to navigate through the current challenges facing the industry.

