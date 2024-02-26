Jordanian-Emirati Investment Platform Launched To Boost Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA), in collaboration with its Emirati counterpart, launched the "Jordanian-Emirati Investment Platform," in a bid to bolster economic ties between the two countries.The platform, which was formally introduced during the Jordanian-Emirati Businessmen Forum convened by the JBA on Sunday evening, is an interactive digital interface leveraging visual and auditory communication technology and will serve as a conduit for regular engagement between businessmen from both countries. Its primary objective is to showcase investment prospects within the Kingdom and provide the requisite tools and support mechanisms to foster successful investment partnerships.Minister of Investment, Khuloud Al Saqaf, underscored the significance of Emirati investments in Jordan, affirming the government's commitment to facilitating a conducive environment for Emirati investors. She highlighted the substantial Emirati investment portfolio in the Kingdom, valued at $15 billion across key sectors including tourism, industry, energy, mining, and infrastructure.Emphasizing equitable treatment for all investors, Al Saqaf assured that Jordan's legislative framework guarantees a level playing field for both local and foreign investors. She further outlined Jordan's attractiveness for investment, citing its stable legal environment, clear investment vision, and competitive incentive structure.Highlighting specific investment opportunities, Al Saqaf noted the Kingdom's focus on value-added sectors, with 36 high-value investment prospects totaling $1.4 billion. She also emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts through platforms like Invest in Jordan to facilitate access to investment opportunities.In his remarks, JBA President Hamdi Al Tabaa emphasized the longstanding trust and mutual respect underpinning Jordanian-Emirati relations. He highlighted the continuous evolution of economic cooperation between the two countries, driven by bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding.The UAE Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, echoed sentiments of strategic partnership, expressing confidence in the forum's role in expanding economic collaboration between Jordan and the UAE.Abdul Jalil Al-Balooki, representing Emirati businessmen, hailed the strategic importance of fostering bilateral investment opportunities, expressing optimism for the platform to serve as a catalyst for future initiatives.