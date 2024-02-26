(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref"));“Pura Vida City” Will Make San José the Epicenter of Culture, Technology and Entrepreneurship ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel What Precautions to Take if Your Rafting in a River With Crocodiles Travel Ultra-Luxury Cruise Travels Through the Costa Rican Pacific Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity” Travel Increasing Airline Connectivity Between Costa Rica and the Rest of the World

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle “Pura Vida City” Will Make San José the Epicenter of Culture, Technology and Entrepreneurship Culture & Lifestyle 74% of Costa Rican Residents with Pets Want More Animal-Friendly Businesses Culture & Lifestyle Creating a Family Abroad: Between Challenges and Opportunities for Expats Culture & Lifestyle How to Create Optimal and Warm Study Spaces at Home Culture & Lifestyle 4 Out Of Every 10 Households in Costa Rica are Single-Parent, Led by Women

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Culture & Lifestyle Updated: February 25, 2024“Pura Vida City” Will Make San José the Epicenter of Culture, Technology and Entrepreneurship

Givi is a digital asset exchange platform that redefines the way users interact with the city

By TCRN STAFF February 25, 202490 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadHealth TCRN STAFF - February 25, 20246,000 Costa Ricans Die Each Year from Cancer but the Number Could Double in Less Than Two Decades, Experts Warn Top Local Destinations TCRN STAFF - February 25, 2024What is it Like to Live in Costa Rica?This is What National Geographic Says About our Country Science & Technology TCRN STAFF - February 24, 2024The Intersection of Blockchain and AI in Trading TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

The Costa Rica Chamber of Commerce and Givi announce the launch of a digital tool that will revolutionize and redefine the urban experience in San José, this coming March 2. It is“PURA VIDA CITY, a unique proposal in the capital that will involve more than 200 businesses.

“PURA VIDA CITY by Givi” is an integrated platform that will not only facilitate the city's cultural agenda in one place; but will also allow the acquisition of tickets, commercial offers and coupons in a way never seen before.

With the aim of maximizing the experience of each attendee, it is estimated that the benefits will reach an approximate value of 300,000 colones per person, including discounts, royalties, raffles and much more event seeks to increase the commercial chain and visibility of local businesses through the Givi application.

“We are pleased to be part of this dynamic of urban activation that enhances the economy of the capital's businesses. From the Costa Rica Chamber of Commerce we support initiatives like this, in which in addition to art, culture and technology, entrepreneurship is also given an important space,” commented Lisette Campos Suárez from the Costa Rica Chamber of Commerce.

All this dynamics will be experienced in four Josephine spaces, which will be divided into gastronomy, environment, culture and technology pavilions. These pavilions will be: Sendero, Jardín de Lolita, Josefino and Plaza Skawak, located in a cultural circuit that extends from Paseo de lasDamas to Avenida 33.

Those who attend“PURA VIDA CITY by Givi” will enjoy culinary tastings, local and international flavors, exclusive discounts, royalties, Startup Stand concerts, workshops and exhibition of experiences of the new way of living the city.

“We are excited to introduce a platform that innovates the way we interact with the city's culture and commerce. 'Pura Vida City' is the perfect setting to demonstrate the potential of this tool and continue contributing to economic reactivation,” PietroSudasassi, Project Director at Givi.

This event is the result of a vision shared by Givi, San José 24×7 and the Costa Rica Chamber of Commerce. The objective is to create an ecosystem that allows local and international tourists to know and experience all the cultural and commercial offerings of the city.

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with after parties in various parts of San José until 2 a.m. on March 3.

Location: Lolita Garden, Sendero, Plaza Skawak and Josefino. In addition to several shops in the Historic Center, La California and Escalante.

Registration and Additional Information: Those interested should visit bit/PVC2Marzo to register and discover all the benefits available.

For more information on“Pura Vida City by Givi,” including the full event agenda, details on the themed pavilions, and scheduled performances, please visit

RESONANCE – Shifting Reality

For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

-p- Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado