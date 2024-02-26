Tillakaratne Dilshan Becomes An Australian Citizen

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former Sri Lankan cricket captain Tillakaratne Dilshan has become an Australian citizen.

Dilshan, who moved to Australia with his family, attended a citizenship ceremony held in Victoria.

Australian MP Jason Wood said the citizenship ceremony was made even more special with the attendance of Tillakaratne Dilshan, a former Sri Lankan cricketer and captain of the Sri Lanka national cricket team.

Dilshan is regarded as the best Sri Lankan player in run-chases in ODI history. He also holds the record for being the top run scorer in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup with 500 runs and scored a century against England in the semi-final. Additionally, he was part of the Sri Lankan team that won the 2014 ICC World Twenty20.

“As a new Aussie and local resident, we hope he decides to join a local team and continue to share his talents with the community,” Jason Wood said.

The Australian MP said it was also great to hear that his daughter Resandi is following in her father's footsteps. (Colombo Gazette)