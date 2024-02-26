Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global automotive lead-acid battery market size reached US$ 13.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% during 2024-2032.



An automotive lead-acid battery is purpose-built for vehicle applications, predominantly in automobiles. Praised for their durability and dependability, these batteries play a pivotal role in the operation of most internal combustion engine vehicles. They fulfill essential tasks including initiating the starter motor, supplying electrical power for ignition and lighting systems, and regulating voltage stability. Composed of lead dioxide (positive electrode), sponge lead (negative electrode), and a diluted sulfuric acid solution (electrolyte), lead-acid batteries are replenished by the alternator while the vehicle's engine is operational, ensuring continuous readiness.

Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Trends and Drivers:

The expansion of the global automotive industry serves as a significant catalyst. With the rising number of vehicles worldwide, there's a corresponding surge in demand for lead-acid batteries, which remain the conventional power source for vehicles. Despite the prevalence of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles (EVs), lead-acid batteries still play a vital role in hybrid vehicles and micro-hybrids (vehicles equipped with start-stop systems). Moreover, lead-acid batteries retain their cost-effectiveness compared to alternative battery technologies, making them favored among budget-conscious consumers and manufacturers, particularly in emerging markets. Additionally, the aftermarket segment holds considerable importance. As existing vehicles necessitate battery replacements, a consistent aftermarket demand for lead-acid batteries persists. Furthermore, lead-acid batteries are renowned for their reliability, particularly in adverse weather conditions. This established reputation solidifies their status as a trusted choice, particularly in regions characterized by harsh climates.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers HEV Cars

Breakup by Product:



SLI Batteries Micro Hybrid Batteries

Breakup by Type:



Flooded Batteries

Enhanced Flooded Batteries VRLA Batteries

Breakup by Customer Segment:



OEM Replacement

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



C&D Technologies Inc.

Clarios

CSB Energy Technology Co. Ltd (Showa Denko K.K.)

East Penn Manufacturing Company

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Koyo Battery Co., Ltd.

Leoch International Technology Ltd

PT. Century Batteries Indonesia

Robert Bosch GmbH Thai Bellco Battery Co. Ltd.

