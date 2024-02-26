Die Casting Market Size, Industry Share, Growth Rate, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Die Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”

The global die casting market size reached US$ 66.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 108.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.44% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Die Casting Industry:

Focus on Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Practices:

The trend toward eco-friendly manufacturing methods and the utilization of recyclable materials is gaining momentum, particularly in sectors such as automotive and consumer electronics, which face pressure to minimize their environmental impact. This trend promotes the use of die casting, as it is compatible with recyclable metals such as aluminum and magnesium. Moreover, advancements in die casting technology are facilitating more energy-efficient processes with decreased waste and emissions. This push towards sustainability is further fueled by regulatory requirements and the demand for environmentally friendly products.

Demand for High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC):

There is an increase in the demand for HPDC to produce dense, dimensionally accurate components with smooth surfaces, which are essential in high-specification industries like automotive, aerospace, and electronics. The ability of HPDC to produce large volumes of complex shapes at high speed and with consistent quality makes it particularly attractive.

The shift towards lightweighting high-strength alloys is prompting the adoption of HPDC as it

provides manufacturers with efficient, cost-effective, and high-quality casting method to meet the growing complexity of product designs.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements in die casting processes are enhancing efficiency, product quality, and environmental sustainability. The rising innovations, such as vacuum die casting, squeeze die casting, and semi-solid die casting, are also expanding the capabilities and applications of die casting. The advent of modern computer-aided engineering (CAE) technologies and simulations is enhancing the precision in die design and reducing the time and cost involved in prototyping and production. Additionally, automation and robotics in die casting processes are increasing production rates and consistency while reducing labor costs and human error. These technological improvements also enhance the quality and range of die-cast products.

Die Casting Market Report Segmentation:

By Process:



Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting Others

Pressure die casting holds the largest market share due to its efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

By Raw Material:



Aluminum

Magnesium Zinc

Aluminum represents the biggest segment on account of its lightweight properties and suitability for various applications.

By Application:



Automobile



Body Parts



Engine Parts



Transmission Parts

Others

Heavy Equipment



Construction



Farming

Mining

Machine Tools

Plant Machinery



Chemical Plants



Petroleum Plants



Thermal Plants



Paper



Textile

Others

Municipal Castings



Valves and Fittings

Pipes Others

Automobile accounts for the majority of the market share, driven by the escalating demand for die-cast components in automotive manufacturing.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific dominates the die casting market, mainly due to the robust industrial growth and manufacturing activities in the region.

Global Die Casting Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of this process to manufacture components for transmission, engine, chassis, brakes, power steering, vehicle interior, etc., is primarily driving the die casting market. Additionally, the expanding automotive industry across countries is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of die casting to produce light, heat-resistant, flexible, and highly durable precision parts for smartphones, laptops, home appliances, drones, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the development of improved casting technology and the escalating demand for die casting for manufacturing complex medical devices, such as pacemakers, dialysis equipment, ultrasound systems, medical robots, monitoring devices, hospital bed gearboxes, etc., are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of automation to offer higher speed, reduce waste, improve consistency, and minimize worker contact with molten metal is anticipated to fuel the die casting market over the forecasted period.

