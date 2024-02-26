Target Drone Market Size, Industry Growth, Outlook, Global Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

"Target Drone Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032"

The global

target drone market size

reached US$ 5.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 8.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.46% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Target Drone Industry:

Rising Focus on Military Training:

The escalating demand for target drones on account of the rising focus on military training is offering a positive market outlook. In line with this, target drones are valuable tools in military training exercises that provide realistic and dynamic scenarios for armed forces. These drones emulate enemy aircraft and missiles, allowing troops to practice interception, evasion, and response tactics without the risks associated with live ammunition. Additionally, these drones offer a safe and cost-effective way to simulate combat situations, which is bolstering the market growth.

Technological Innovations:

Technological innovations in target drones assist in improving their capabilities, which is supporting the market growth. These innovations encompass various aspects, including propulsion systems, communication protocols, autonomy, and target simulation. Improved maneuverability allows target drones to mimic the flight characteristics of advanced enemy aircraft, ensuring a realistic training experience for military personnel. Enhanced communication systems enable precise control and monitoring of drones, while artificial intelligence (AI)-driven algorithms can replicate complex tactics and behaviors. Target drones also feature advanced target simulation capabilities, such as electronic warfare systems and signature emulation, further enhancing their effectiveness in training programs.

Increasing Defense Budget:

Governing agencies of various countries are allocating significant resources to modernize their armed forces, which is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, they are focusing on maintaining a high level of military preparedness on account of rising geopolitical tensions across the globe. Besides this, target drones provide a cost-effective means to train personnel and test equipment, aligning with the goals of defense budget allocations. Furthermore, collaborations between governing agencies and private defense contractors often result in the development of customized target drones tailored as per specific training needs.

Key players operating in the target drone industry:



Air Affairs Australia

Airbus SE

Denel Dynamics

Embention

Griffon Aerospace

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation QinetiQ and Saab AB

Target Drone Market Report Segmentation:

By Fit Type:



Line Fit Retro Fit

Line fit represented the largest segment as it ensures that the target drone functions cohesively with the overall equipment.







By Engine Type:



Internal Combustion Engine

Jet Engine Others

Internal combustion engine accounts for the largest market share due to its enhanced reliability and cost-effectiveness.



By Mode of Operation:



Autonomous Remotely Piloted

Autonomous exhibits a clear dominance in the market as it reduces the need for manual control.



By Application:



Combat Training

Target and Decoy

Target Identification

Target Acquisition Others

Combat training holds the biggest market share on account of the rising focus on preparing military personnel for real-world scenarios.



By End Use:



Defense Commercial

Defense dominates the market share due to the increasing focus on strengthening national security.



Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys a leading position in the target drone market on account of the presence of key manufacturers.





Global Target Drone Market Trends:

The rising number of counter-terrorism activities across the globe is bolstering the growth of the market. In addition, target drones are used to replicate various threat scenarios and improve the preparedness for terrorist activities, which is impelling the market growth.

Furthermore, target drones are used for emergency response training by first responders, such as firefighters and search and rescue teams. Apart from this, they enable these teams to practice responding to disasters and emergencies effectively, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

