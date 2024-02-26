AR/VR Chip Market Size Worth US$ 21.7 Billion By 2032, CAGR Of 18.81%

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “AR/VR Chip Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”

The global AR/VR chip market size reached US$ 4.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.7 Billion by 2032 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.81% during 2024-2032.

Request For Sample Copy of Report For More Detailed Market insight:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/ar-vr-chip-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the AR/VR Chip Industry:

Advancements in AR/VR Technologies:

The rapid pace of innovation in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies is impelling the growth of the market. These advancements are leading to the development of more powerful and efficient chips capable of handling the complex computations required for AR/VR applications. High-resolution displays, real-time processing, and immersive user experiences demand specialized semiconductor solutions. As AR and VR devices are evolving to offer more realistic and interactive environments, the need for chips that can process vast amounts of data at high speeds while minimizing power consumption and heat generation is becoming critical.

Growing Demand for AR/VR Applications:

The expanding application scope of AR and VR technologies across various sectors, including gaming, education, healthcare, and military, is propelling the market growth. In gaming, AR and VR offer immersive experiences that traditional gaming platforms cannot match, necessitating high-performance chips for smooth and realistic gameplay. In educational settings, these technologies are being used for interactive learning and training simulations that require powerful processing capabilities. Healthcare applications, such as surgical simulations and patient rehabilitation, benefit from AR/VR technologies for precision and effectiveness, further driving the demand for advanced chips.

Increased Investment and Funding:

Significant investments and funding from venture capitalists, tech companies, and governments are supporting the market growth. These investments are aimed at developing new and innovative chip technologies that can better serve the growing AR/VR market. Financial backing supports research and development (R&D) efforts, leading to breakthroughs in chip efficiency, processing power, and miniaturization, which are essential for the next generation of AR/VR devices. Moreover, government initiatives to promote AR/VR technologies in education, healthcare, and defense sectors are driving the demand for devices equipped with these advanced chips.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global AR/VR Chip Industry:



Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Intel Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated Spectra7 Microsystems

AR/VR Chip Market Report Segmentation:

By Chip Type:



Processor ICs

User Interface ICs Power Management IC

Processor ICs represent the largest segment as they are the crucial part of modern electronics, offering a multitude of benefits across various applications, from consumer electronics to industrial systems.

By Device Type:



Head Mounted Display

Gesture Tracking Device

Projector and Display Wall

Head Up Display Handheld Device

Head mounted display exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to their utilization in entertainment, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

By End User:



Gaming

Entertainment and Media

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare Others

Gaming accounts for the majority of the market share owing to the rising utilization of AR/VR ships in improving gaming experiences.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the

AR/VR chip market is attributed to investment in research and development (R&D), leading to the creation of advanced AR/VR chips with improved functionalities.

Global AR/VR Chip Market Trends:

The proliferation of AR and VR features in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart glasses, is contributing to the market growth. Manufacturers are increasingly embedding AR and VR capabilities into their devices to enhance user experiences, offering features like 3D visualization, interactive gaming, and virtual showrooms. This integration requires chips that are not only powerful and efficient but also small enough to fit into the compact form factors of consumer electronics without compromising performance. The integration of advanced connectivity solutions, such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6, plays a crucial role in bolstering the market growth. These next-generation wireless technologies offer the high-speed, low-latency connections necessary for delivering real-time, immersive AR and VR experiences.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163