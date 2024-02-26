Leisure Travel Market Size, Growth Statistics, Revenue, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

“Leisure Travel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The global leisure travel market size reached US$ 869.6 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,639.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.08% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Leisure Travel Industry:



Pent-Up Travel Demand : The leisure travel market is driven by pent-up demand resulting from restrictions and limitations imposed during periods of the COVID-19 pandemic. As vaccination rates increase and travel restrictions ease, there is a significant surge in the desire for leisure travel. Individuals who postponed or canceled travel plans are now eager to explore new destinations, leading to a revival in the leisure travel market.

Shift in Consumer Priorities : The pandemic has prompted a shift in consumer priorities, with a greater emphasis on experiences and well-being. As a result, there is an increased focus on leisure travel as a means of relaxation, rejuvenation, and creating memorable experiences. Consumers are seeking diverse travel opportunities, including nature retreats, cultural explorations, and adventure tourism, contributing to the growth of the leisure travel market. Remote Work Trends : The rise of remote work and flexible work arrangements has influenced leisure travel patterns. With the ability to work from anywhere, individuals are choosing to combine work with leisure travel, leading to the popular trend of“bleisure” travel. This trend contributes to longer stays in destinations, as individuals opt for extended vacations or choose to work remotely from different locations, positively impacting the leisure travel market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Leisure Travel Industry:



American Express Company

Cox & Kings Ltd.

Direct Travel Inc.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

Hays Travel Limited

JTB Americas Ltd. (JTB Corporation)

MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd.

Tripadvisor Inc.

Trivago N.V. TUI Group and World Travel Inc.

Leisure Travel Market Report Segmentation:

By Traveler Type:



Solo Group

Group dominates the market due to the growing preference for collective travel experiences, where families, friends, or organized groups embark on leisure trips. The appeal of shared experiences and cost-sharing contributes to the dominance of group travelers in the leisure travel market.

By Age Group:



Baby Boomers

Generation X

Millennial Generation Z

Based on the age group, the market has been divided into baby boomers, generation X, millennial, and generation Z.

By Expenditure Type:



Lodging

Transportation

Food and Beverage

Events and Entertainment Others

Lodging dominates the market due to the significant portion of leisure travel expenditures allocated to accommodation. Travelers prioritize comfortable and diverse lodging options, ranging from hotels to vacation rentals, shaping lodging as the leading expenditure type in the leisure travel market.

By Sales Channel:



Conventional Channel Online Channel

Online channels dominate the market due to the increasing reliance on digital platforms for trip planning, bookings, and itinerary management. The convenience, accessibility, and variety offered by online channels make them the preferred choice for leisure travelers, leading to their dominance in the market.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market due to the region's burgeoning tourism industry, diverse destinations, and a rising middle-class population with an increasing disposable income. The appeal of cultural experiences, natural landscapes, and technological advancements contributes to Asia Pacific's leadership in the leisure travel market.

Global Leisure Travel Market Trends:

The market is primarily influenced by a notable shift in consumer spending behaviors, driven by a significant increase in global outbound tourism. Additionally, elevated lifestyle standards among the general population contribute to the market's momentum. The rapid integration of big data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) within the tourism industry further accelerates market growth. Emerging trends, such as eco-friendly tourism, space tourism, and wellness tourism, present lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The prevalence of leisure travel as a symbol of social status, particularly among millennials influenced by widespread social media use, results in increased investments in leisure travel activities. Other contributing factors encompass the accessibility of low-cost airlines, supportive government initiatives, heightened awareness of unique destinations, and the widespread use of easy online booking services.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

