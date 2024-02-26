ICT Investment In Government Market Is Anticipated To Hit US$ 759.4 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “ICT Investment In Government Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”

The global ICT investment in government market size reached US$ 560.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 759.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.32% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global ICT Investment In Government Industry:

Growing Cybersecurity Needs:

The increasing number of digital threats requires improved cybersecurity measures for government entities. Additionally, several governments are growing their investments in cybersecurity solutions to safeguard sensitive information and protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Its focus includes the widespread adoption of comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks that provide a structured approach to managing and mitigating cyber risks which guide the implementation of security policies, practices, and technologies to ensure the resilience of digital assets. Moreover, the deployment of threat intelligence platforms enables governments to proactively identify, assess, and respond to potential cyber threats. These platforms gather and analyze data from various sources to provide actionable insights into emerging threats, helping to preempt cyber-attacks before they occur.

Expanding E-Government Services:

The expansion of e-government services represents a significant shift toward more accessible and efficient public services. Additionally, governments are employing ICT investments to develop and enhance online portals, mobile applications, and digital platforms, enabling citizens to access various services remotely. Also, this digital transformation aims to make government services more user-friendly, reduce waiting times, and increase transparency in the administration of public services by providing services online. Moreover, the development of e-government platforms involves integrating various government services into a single, accessible online portal where citizens can perform tasks such as applying for permits, paying taxes, or renewing licenses with ease. Furthermore, mobile applications are designed to provide convenient access to government services on-the-go, offering a user-centric approach that meets the expectations of the public.

Rising Smart City Projects:

Smart city initiatives are enhancing urban living with the integration of digital technologies into city infrastructure to improve efficiency, sustainability, and quality of life. These projects use the power of IoT technologies, smart sensors, and advanced connectivity solutions to collect and analyze data from urban environments, enabling real-time management of city assets and resources. Moreover, various investments in smart city technologies facilitate several applications, such as optimizing traffic flow and reducing energy consumption to enhance public safety and environmental monitoring. Besides this, IoT technologies offer sensors and devices connected across the region to gather data on traffic patterns to air quality, which is employed to inform decision-making, automate processes, and deliver services more effectively. For instance, smart sensors can adjust street lighting based on real-time activity or monitor water systems for leaks to improve efficiency.

ICT Investment In Government Market Report Segmentation:

By Solution:



Devices

Software

IT Services

Data Center Systems Communication Services

IT services dominate the market due to their essential role in enabling efficient and effective digital transformation and operational excellence across government functions.

By Technology:



IoT

Big Data

Cloud Computing

Content Management Security

IoT technology holds the largest market share due to its enhanced connectivity, automation, and data-driven decision-making in public services.

Regional Insight:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the ICT investment in government market is attributed to its advanced technological infrastructure, enhanced government ICT policies, and significant investment in innovation and digital governance.

Global ICT Investment In Government Market Trends:

At present, governments are prioritizing digital transformation to enhance service delivery, improve efficiency, and foster transparency which involves investing in cloud computing, big data analytics, and digital platforms to streamline operations and facilitate citizen engagement. Additionally, the rising investments by the government are directed toward securing infrastructure, data protection, and resilience against cyber threats, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of government and citizen data. Besides this, Internet of Things (IoT) and smart technology investments are growing, driven by the need to enhance public infrastructure, such as smart cities initiatives, which aim to improve urban services, sustainability, and connectivity.

