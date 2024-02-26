Graphene Market Worth $4,900 Million By 2032 – Exclusive Report By The IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Graphene Market Report by Type (Mono-layer & Bi-layer Graphene, Few Layer Graphene (FLG), Graphene Oxide (GO), Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP), and Others), Application (Batteries, Supercapacitors, Transparent Electrodes, Integrated Circuits, and Others), End-Use Industry (Electronics and Telecommunication, Bio-medical and Healthcare, Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”, The global graphene market size reached US$ 200 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,900 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Graphene Industry:

Production Cost and Scalability:

Technology Innovation and Standardization:

Market Understanding and Application Development:

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Graphene Industry:



ACS Material, LLC

Global Graphene Group, Inc.

CVD Equipment Corporation

Grafoid Inc.

G6 Materials Corp. (Graphene 3D Lab Inc.)

Graphene NanoChem PLC

Graphenea Inc.

Haydale Graphene Industries Plc

Vorbeck Materials Corp. XG Sciences Inc.

Graphene Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Mono-layer & Bi-layer Graphene

Few Layer Graphene (FLG)

Graphene Oxide (GO)

Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP) Others

Graphene nano platelets (GNPs) are a type of nanomaterial composed of stacked graphene sheets, known for their exceptional electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity, mechanical strength, and flexibility, used as conductive additives and in composite materials for various applications.

Breakup by Application:



Batteries

Supercapacitors

Transparent Electrodes

Integrated Circuits Others

Batteries dominate the market share in the industry, as per the detailed analysis based on various applications provided in the report.

Breakup by End-Use Industry:



Electronics and Telecommunication

Bio-medical and Healthcare

Energy

Aerospace and Defense Others

The electronics and telecommunication sector has the largest market share, based on the comprehensive analysis of the end-use industries as detailed in the report.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the graphene market, as indicated by the detailed analysis of major regional markets provided in the report.

Global Graphene Market Trends:

The global graphene market is witnessing significant trends, including the growing utilization of graphene in energy storage applications such as batteries and supercapacitors, advancements in graphene production techniques to enhance scalability and cost-effectiveness, and the increasing adoption of graphene in electronics for its exceptional electrical conductivity. Additionally, there is a rising focus on incorporating graphene into composites and coatings for improved mechanical strength and thermal conductivity. Moreover, the dominance of the Asia Pacific region in the graphene market underscores the region's pivotal role in driving graphene innovations and market expansion.

