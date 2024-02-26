Qatar, Somalia To Enhance Cooperation In Legal Fields

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Somalia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the legal fields.

The MOU was singed by Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali​ Al Muhannadi and Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of Somalia H E Hassan Mo'allin Mohamoud, currently on a visit to Qatar.

The Ministry of Justice said the MoU aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various legal fields, including exchanging experiences; expertise; and successful practices in the fields of legal and judicial training, legal work; and enhancing cooperation in the fields of real estate registration and attestation in addition to encouraging cooperation between the Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Ministry of Justice and the Judicial Training Institute at the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of Somalia.

Following the MoU signing, the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs held a meeting with his Somali counterpart.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance legal cooperation between the two countries and develop it in various judicial fields, in addition to discussing mechanisms to implement the MoU, and a host of topics of mutual interest.

After the meeting, the visiting Somali delegation was briefed on the Qatari legal experience in the fields of real estate registration and attestation, legal training, and public service. The Somali Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs praised the Qatari legal experience, stressing that the visit opens broad horizons for legal cooperation between the two countries.