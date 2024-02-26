Startup Owner Arrested In Delhi Hit And Run Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) A 31-year-old man, the owner of a startup called Tug Sports, was arrested for a hit-and-run case that led to the death of a motorcyclist in southwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

Police said that they have also seized the vehicle, Audi SUV, involved in the incident.

The accused was identified as Kunal Kanwar, a resident of Greater Kailash-1.

His arrest came after a case under section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Delhi Cantonment police station regarding the accident of a motorcycle rider by unknown vehicle.

On enquiry, police had found that the offending vehicle driver fled from the accident spot. Eye witnesses said that white colour car hit the injured. No CCTV camera found near the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that the police team tasked to crack the case, checked CCTV cameras from Gurugram to Delhi and noticed many white colour cars passing from the accident spot.

During enquiry near Mahipalpur, it revealed that the offending vehicle is white Audi Car.

“Call details records of car owners were collected and it was found that location of the owner of the offending vehicle matched with accident timing and location. To confirm the car, a camera installed at Rajokri Border was also checked,” said the DCP.

After verification, raids were conducted at the residence of the car owner, Kunal Kanwar, and the alleged car was recovered from his home and he was arrested.

“Kanwar was interrogated who accepted his involvement in crime,” the DCP added.