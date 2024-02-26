Akshay, Tiger Pose In Front Of Plane As They Reach City Of Nawabs

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are in Lucknow ahead of the release of their upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Akshay took to X (formerly Twitter), where he shared a picture posing with his 'chote miyan' Tiger right in front of their chartered plane.

In the picture, Akshay is seen looking cool in black casual wear, whereas Tiger looks every inch dapper in a white cut-sleeves shirt paired with blue denims.

For the caption, Akshay wrote:“Pehle aap muskuraiye, kiyunki Bade aur Chote ab Lucknow main hai! Milte hain, aaj dopahar, clock tower maidan mein.”

The two will be seen doing some exciting activities to promote their upcoming film, which also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an anti-hero, along with actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F.

The film is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it is slated to release on Eid.