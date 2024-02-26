Fatal attack kills 15 at Burkina Faso catholic church

(MENAFN) A prelate reported that at least 15 individuals lost their lives on Sunday in a suspected terrorist assault on a Catholic church in northern Burkina Faso.



The attack occurred while Catholic worshippers were assembled for Sunday service at the church situated in Essakane village, situated within the Sahel region of the West African nation.



Monsignor Laurent Dabire, bishop of the diocese of the town of Dori, located 45 kilometers (27 miles) south of the attack, issued a statement regarding the tragic incident.



"It is in faith and hope that we bring to your attention the terrorist attack of which the Catholic community was the victim. The provisional toll is 15 faithful killed, including 12 on the spot and two injured," the statement mentioned.



"In this painful circumstance, we invite you to pray for the souls of those who died, for the healing of the wounded and for the consolation of grieving hearts."



The cleric also requested prayers to be offered for the "conversion of those who continue to sow death and desolation in our country."



Burkina Faso has been contending with an insurgency originating from neighboring Mali for the last ten years. This insurgency is associated with terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and Daesh/ISIS.

