Russia Strikes Kharkiv With S-300 Missiles

This was reported by Ukrinform citing the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram .

"The occupiers struck in the Kharkiv district. Preliminary: the Russian army struck with S-300 missiles from the territory of Belgorod," Oleh Syniehubov said.

At this moment, there is no information about casualties, and the inspection of the hit sites continues.

As reported, in the evening, Russian troops struck Kharkiv, four explosions were heard.