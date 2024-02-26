Action On 32Nd Anniversary Of Khojaly Genocide Takes Place In Köln

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
An action dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly
genocide was held in Köln, Azernews reports,
citing Diaspora.
The State Committee for Diaspora Affairs reports that
Azerbaijanis living in Köln and nearby cities, as well as
representatives of Azerbaijani-friendly communities, took part in
the action organised by the European Azerbaijani Centre in front of
the Köln Cathedral.
First, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, and then a
minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who gave
their lives for the Motherland and died in Khojaly.
Chairman of the European Azerbaijan Centre Zaur Aliyev, deputy
chairman Sardar Aliyev, board member of the Centre Gazanfar
Kazimov, members of families of martyrs, and other persons made
speeches and noted that despite the fact that 32 years have passed
since the Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijanis living abroad have not
forgotten the pain of those terrible days, and the perpetrators of
the Khojaly genocide deserved their words: the Azerbaijani Diaspora
regularly takes various measures to punish them.
It was stated that the Khojaly genocide is a crime against
humanity and that this tragedy is not the only act of genocide
committed by Armenians in history.
During the action, the participants of the event unfolded
informative posters depicting Armenian vandalism. Books, leaflets,
and brochures published in German and English were distributed to
the residents of the city. A photo exhibition of pictures depicting
the horrors of the Khojaly genocide aroused the interest of the
local community.
The event, attended by more than 200 people, ended with an
overture of "Keroglu", where the national flags of Azerbaijan,
Turkiye, and Germany were flying.
MENAFN26022024000195011045ID1107898270
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.