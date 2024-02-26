Police: US Man In Critical Condition After Self-Immolation In Pro-Palestine Protest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- A man hospitalized for serious injuries after he set himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington to protest the war in Gaza, police said.

According to American media outlets -- including Reuters and others -- the police revealed on Sunday that an American man suffered serious injuries after an act of self-immolation in front of the Israeli embassy and was transported to the hospital.

The man live-streamed the operation on social media where he identified himself as a US Air Force personnel and said "I will no longer be complicit in genocide," and chanted "Free Palestine" before setting himself on fire.

Local media said that members of the US Secret Service were able to put the fire out, while an Air Force spokesperson confirmed in a statement that the incident involved an active-duty pilot and that local police were investigating the incident.

Mass pro-Palestine demonstrations have erupted in the US and many parts of the world since last October against the war on Gaza, which has so far killed around 30,000 Palestinians. (end)

