US: 2 Drones Downed In Gulf Of Aden, Houthis Launch Missile

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Sunday shooting down two Houthi drones in the Gulf of Aden which revealed the Houthis' attempt to target a US oil tanker with a ballistic missile.

"On Feb. 24 at 11:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), the Iranian-backed Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile likely targeting the M/V Torm Thor, a U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil product tanker in the Gulf of Aden." CENTCOM said in a press release.

The statement noted that the missile caused no damage or injuries.

It also added that US forces shot down two one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the southern Red Sea in self-defense while a third UAV crashed from an in-flight failure.

"CENTCOM forces identified the UAVs and determined they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region," it noted.

The US State Department had condemned the attacks carried out by the Houthi militia on commercial vessels in many statements, especially those carrying humanitarian aid. (end)

