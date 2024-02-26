Iran offers access to open waters for neighboring countries via extensive transit routes

(MENAFN) During the 86th session of the United Nations (UN)’s Inland Transport Committee (ITC) in Geneva, held from February 20 to 23, 2024, Iran's Deputy Transport Minister Darioush Amani articulated Iran's pivotal role in providing access to open waters for neighboring countries via its extensive transit routes. This assertion, as reported by an Iranian broadcaster, reflects Iran's commitment to fostering regional connectivity and facilitating international trade.



Under the conference theme of “Taking ambitious climate action – Moving towards decarbonized inland transport by 2050,” Amani delivered a speech that underscored the imperative of collective efforts to address climate change within the transport sector.



He emphasized the significance of diplomatic initiatives in advancing international transportation development and reiterated Iran's readiness to facilitate maximum transit access for regional nations to open waters. By doing so, Iran aims to bolster regional cooperation and enhance access to global maritime trade routes, thereby contributing to the economic development and prosperity of the region.



Amani's remarks emphasized Iran's proactive stance in promoting an interactive framework that encourages the utilization of various passageways across its territory.



Addressing the expansion of road transport, which should prompt efforts to mitigate the adverse environmental impacts associated with transportation, the official further mentioned: “Road transport services must maintain competitiveness for society with low-cost and quick-yielding solutions.”

