Saudi Arabia And China Sign Mou To Develop Air Transport Cooperation

Beijing

:

General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Dauilej signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of air transportation with Civil Aviation Administration of China Administrator Song Zhiyong.

The MoU was signed during the visit to China of Saudi civil-aviation officials as part of the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the air transportation sector.

The areas of cooperation outlined in the MoU include expanding the number of air transportation stops, promoting air traffic, and developing and regulating frameworks for cooperation in the field of transportation and air freight between the two nations.

The MoU also includes an initial consensus to update the existing agreement between the Kingdom and China in this field, with the aim of enhancing global connectivity in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Aviation Strategy.

These efforts seek to enhance trade exchange and stimulate economic growth between the two countries.

