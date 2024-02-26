Agency People News In Brief (February 26, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Hunter has hired Carl Sorvino to serve in the newly created position of executive creative director.

Sorvino will lead the agency's newly integrated creative services department, uniting a deep bench of talent in campaign creative ideation, branding and identity work, digital and social content, design, copywriting, experiential and AI capabilities. Sorvino's recent experience includes serving as chief creative officer of MikeWorldWide. He will report to Gigi García Russo, chief innovation and growth officer.



MIAMI - MEL, short for Messianu/Edelman/Lerma, has named Gustavo Garcia as its chief digital officer. With over two decades of expertise in spearheading digital and social media strategies across a diverse array of sectors including consumer packaged goods, media, healthcare and automotive among others, Garcia (pictured) brings valuable insight to MEL's leadership team. Prior to joining MEL, Garcia served as an executive VP in the US digital practice at Edelman.



ARLINGTON, VA - Cura Strategies has hired Matthew Simmons as senior VP of public affairs. Simmons joins Cura from the laboratory and diagnostics sector where he has advised executive leadership teams on key policy and advocacy issues. He also recently served as the senior director of government affairs at Scipher Medicine, where he spearheaded efforts to secure coverage for the company's initial test offering.



NASHVILLE - Finn Partners has named Nate West, a leader in its Southeast health group, partner. A long-tenured Finn employee, West is pivotal to the development and execution of communications campaigns for the agency's extensive roster of health clients. After four years as director of communications for the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, West joined Finn for a second time in 2021 as a VP in the health practice and has focused on providing strategic communications for health companies, including Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Tivity Health, and Interwell Health.



NEW YORK - Elizabeth Cholis has joined Brunswick Group as a New York-based partner. Cholis has more than 20 years' experience in developing and leading successful strategies in high-stakes crisis and risk management and litigation communications. She has helped the leadership teams and boards of companies across industries to navigate a wide range of business-critical events. Most recently, Cholis was a partner at Dentons Global Advisors and, previously, a managing director at FTI Consulting.



NEW YORK - Reevemark has promoted Pamela Greene and Nicholas Leasure to partner. Greene, who was a managing director, joined Reevemark in January 2020, and has been instrumental in providing senior-level counsel to a wide variety of the firm's clients. Leasure, also a managing director, has made substantial contributions to Reevemark's special situations practice since joining the firm in April 2019, Reevemark said.







