Industry News In Brief (February 26, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - Spanish agency Atrevia has acquired corporate comms and public affairs firm Nueva Comunicación Uruguay. The purchase of Nueva, which was founded 27 years ago by Verónica García Mansilla (pictured), is part of Atrevia's plan to grow its presence and offerings in Latin America. Atrevia already operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Uruguay, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and the Dominican Republic.



SÃO PAULO - Brazilian agency SOKO has launched a new unit and methodology, Walk, to showcase its approach to combating persistent, negative imagery in marketing messages. The effort is part of SOKO's work with the Unstereotype Alliance's Brazil chapter. Walk

and the Commitment Letter was developed by Gabriela Rodrigues, SOKO's VP of impact, who saw the need for a dedicated social impact division within the larger agency structure. The initiative intends to change the narrative on how brands' marketing messages can promote social good.



MIAMI - Spanish-language news media company, Tiempo Company, and MEL, a Hispanic integrated communications agency, have struck a partnership to increase trust in media from US Latinos. Through this alliance, Tiempo, with its news brand Tiempo Latino, will leverage its platform to develop comprehensive editorial content that integrates data, technology, arts, psychology, and trends. At the same time, MEL will develop integrated communications campaigns designed to propel Latino stories to the forefront of the conversation on the issues impacting Latino communities.

MENAFN26022024000219011063ID1107898170