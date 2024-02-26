Met Forecasts Light Rains, Snow In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Srinagar- Weather department here has forecast light rain and snow at“scattered to fairly widespread” places in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday night.
A meteorological department official here said that on February 27-29, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light rain and snow at isolated places.
From March 1-3, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at most places with heavy rain and snow at few middle and higher reaches during March 2 and 3.
“Few places may experience thunder/lightning/hailstorm accompanied by gusty winds during the period.”
Meanwhile night temperature recorded a fall at few places and slight rise at a few with Srinagar recording a minimum of minus 2.0°C against previous night's 0.5°C. It was below normal by 2.0°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year, the MeT official said, as per news agency GNS.
Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.2°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 7.0°C against minus 6.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.8°C against minus 3.8°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 2.9°C for the place, the official said.
Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C below normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 9.0°C against minus 10.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was below normal by 3.2°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.
Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 7.9°C and it was below normal by 3.7°C for the winter capital of J&K.
Banihal recorded a low of 1.8°C, Batote 2.1°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.44°C, he said.
While 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29 and 20-day-long winter period called 'Chillai-Khurd' ended on February 19, Kashmir is the middle 10-day-long period 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) which culminates on March 1.
