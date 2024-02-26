Results Of Attack In Dnipro: Four People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were injured in the shelling in Dnipro, and 10 private houses and several cars were damaged.
This was reported by Ukrinform citing Serhii Lysak's Telegram channel.
The "achievements" of the Russians in Dnipro this evening. In the residential sector of the regional center, 10 private houses and several cars were damaged. And women - 20 and 60 years old. All of them are in the hospital!" the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration said in a statement.
As reported, on the evening of February 25, several explosions occurred in Dnipro.
