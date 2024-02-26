Defense Forces Eliminate 410,700 Russian Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The combat losses of the Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to February 26, 2024, are estimated at 410,700 people, including 880 on the last day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted this on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reported.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 6,555 (+13) main battle tanks, 12,478 (+37) armored combat vehicles, 9,993 (+12) artillery systems, 1,000 (+1) MLRS, 686 (+2) air defense systems, 340 (+0) aircraft, and 325 (+0) helicopters, operational and tactical level UAVs - 7,707 (+26), cruise missiles - 1,910 (+3), warships/cutters - 25 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), trucks - 13,037 (+26), special equipment - 1,580 (+2).

The data is being updated.

Ukrainian Defense Forcesanother 1,000 Russian invaders

As reported, yesterday the aviation of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of concentration of personnel and two anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russians.

Three missiles and nine Shahed UAVs were also destroyed.

Missile units struck three artillery positions of the Russian army.